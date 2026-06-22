Story Telling for the Stage for TEENS
Story Telling for the Stage for TEENS
Transform your personal experiences into captivating stage performances with our Storytelling Workshop. Learn to structure narratives, master Moth-style storytelling, and build confidence through performance techniques, all in a supportive environment. Ideal for beginners and seasoned speakers wanting to share their voices with impact. Register in Advance!
The ShowRoom
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Teen Arts NJ
732-566-2787
creativechangemakers@teenartsnj.org
The ShowRoom
707 Cookman Ave, , NJ, United States, New JerseyAsbury Park, New Jersey 07712
(732) 502-0472