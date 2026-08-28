Story Songs of the '70s featuring Tom DiMenna
Story Songs of the '70s featuring Tom DiMenna
Tom DiMenna celebrates the great story-songwriters of the 1970s with music associated with Gordon Lightfoot, Cat Stevens, and Harry Chapin. Rich vocals, guitar work, and engaging storytelling bring the era's thoughtful, melodic classics back to the stage.
Algonquin Arts Theatre
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Algonquin Arts Theatre
Algonquin Arts Theatre
60 Abe Voorhees DriveManasquan, New Jersey 08736