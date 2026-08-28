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Story Songs of the '70s featuring Tom DiMenna

Story Songs of the '70s featuring Tom DiMenna

Tom DiMenna celebrates the great story-songwriters of the 1970s with music associated with Gordon Lightfoot, Cat Stevens, and Harry Chapin. Rich vocals, guitar work, and engaging storytelling bring the era's thoughtful, melodic classics back to the stage.

Algonquin Arts Theatre
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Algonquin Arts Theatre
https://www.algonquinarts.org/
Algonquin Arts Theatre
60 Abe Voorhees Drive
Manasquan, New Jersey 08736
https://www.algonquinarts.org/