For the month of December, Stacey AS Pritchard will exhibit her enchanting mixed media sculptures and drawings in the windows of the Art Alliance of Monmouth County, 33 Monmouth Street, Red Bank, NJ. This show runs through Dec. 29th with an opening on December 5th from 6 to 8 p.m. A multidisciplinary artist, Pritchard draws from her love of mythology and story-telling for her work, inventing hybrid human-animal forms to reflect aspects of our nature and to bring peace and understanding to a chaotic world. Pritchard finds special meaning in birds: “The archetype of The Fool is a base for all my walking crows . . . they move in playful, curious ways. Doves ask us to pause and look after each other with care, to find balance in a fragile world.”

Born in 1969 in Portsmouth, Ohio, Pritchard earned a BFA in Sculpture from Ringling College of Art and Design. She has resided in Monmouth County for over 20 years and has worked with numerous arts organizations and community projects in the area. Following a socially engaged process, Pritchard creates mixed media sculptures using a combination of ceramic, wood, brass, cloth, thread, and beads, and paintings and drawings using gouache, ink, and other media. Her art has been exhibited across the Northeast and featured in prominent New Jersey publications.

Inside the gallery, the Art Alliance will hold its annual “100 Square Inches” exhibit of small works, which may be taken at the time of purchase, making this a great source of unique holiday gifts. The public is invited to the opening reception on Saturday, December 5 and to visit during regular gallery hours, Tuesdays through Saturdays, 12 to 4 p.m.

