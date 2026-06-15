SouLaurence™ Radiant Transmission Hands-On Healing

Spiritual Spa Day at Unity of Montclair

9-12-26 in person only 9AM to 3PM

Experience the profound healing and renewal of SouLaurence™ Radiant Transmission Hands-On Healing with Dr. Laurence Brock. Following his near-death experience, Dr. Brock returned with awakened NDE healing energy flowing through his hands. Through a unique combination of that radiant healing energy and Spirit-guided hands-on healing—ranging from gentle balancing to deeper spiritual activation—SouLaurence™ Radiant Transmission facilitates physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual alignment, releases blocks, restores balance, and reconnects you with your body's innate flow and your soul's natural expression.

Each 30-minute session is individually guided by Spirit and tailored to what is ready to heal and come into greater alignment. Whether you are seeking relief from physical tension, emotional healing, spiritual clarity, or simply a deeper sense of peace and well-being, this work meets you where you are and supports your next step forward.

Many people describe feeling lighter, more peaceful, and deeply renewed after a session.

Some have even shared that they feel taller and like they're 18 again.

Only seven individual 30-minute sessions are available during this special Spiritual Spa Day.

Because Dr. Brock primarily works with clients throughout the world by Zoom and distance healing, opportunities to receive SouLaurence™ Radiant Transmission through hands-on healing are rare.

Advance registration is highly recommended to reserve your preferred time.

Use the Link Below to Register and then follow instructions to schedule with Dr Brock

84 Orange Road Montclair NJ 07042