Socially Responsible Investment Group

We are an educational and experiential group of socially-conscious investors meeting in the Red Bank area every 2 months. “ESG Investing” has become controversial, as it has been embraced by Wall Street as a deeper level of risk analysis, while being attacked by critics as “Woke Investing”. We are a legal partnership with a pooled investment account and we vote on all decisions. We have a financial advisor who teaches us and facilitates our research. We have existed for over 15 years, and we are open to guests and as well as adding more committed members. If interested please contact Mercedes Barnek @ 732-747-7810 or mbarnek@msn.com.

Upcoming meeting: May 20, 2026, Eastern Monmouth County Library and Zoom, 6:30 pm to 8:30.