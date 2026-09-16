Over 60 Top Female Musicians to Rock The Stone Pony for "Sisters For A Cure" Breast Cancer Benefit

ASBURY PARK, N.J. — September 16, 2026 — The Stone Pony, the historic music club located at 913 Ocean Avenue, will host the highly anticipated Sisters For A Cure Concert on October 10, 2026. Created and produced by Kelly Kachmar of Kachmar Productions, this high-energy live music event brings together over 60 of the area's top female musicians to raise critical funds for the Susan G. Komen foundation.

The powerful, all-female lineup will deliver an exclusive setlist consisting entirely of all-female cover songs, celebrating some of the greatest women in music history. The performance groups will be anchored by local powerhouses and celebrated vocalists Jo Wymer, Pam McCoy, Jenny Barnes, and Dawn Hopkins.

Building on a powerful legacy of philanthropy, the 2024 and 2025 Sisters For A Cure concerts raised over $30,000 for the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Organizers aim to significantly push that total higher this year, with 100% of the proceeds from the event being donated directly back to the Susan G. Komen foundation.

"Sisters For A Cure is about empowerment, community, and making a real impact," said Kelly Kachmar, founder of Kachmar Productions. "Every single dollar raised from our show goes directly toward the fight to cure breast cancer, and we couldn't do it without the incredible backing of our community and partners."

The 2026 benefit concert is proudly supported by major sponsors including Launchingpad Media , DD’s Lights Candles, News 12 NJ, Equitable Advisors (George M. Kachmar IV), the Fahey Restaurant Group, Asbury Edge and The Coaster Newspaper

Event Details:

What: Sisters For A Cure Benefit Concert

When: Saturday, October 10, 2026

Where: The Stone Pony, 913 Ocean Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Tickets: $20 presale tickets are available online now at the Sisters Concert Ticket Page or in person at the venue box office.

About Kachmar Productions:

Kachmar Productions LLC is a New Jersey-based event production company dedicated to community enrichment, philanthropy, and elevating independent artistic talent. Through collaborative live music events and charitable benefits, Kachmar Productions fosters community engagement while driving awareness and direct fundraising support for critical global health causes.

About Susan G. Komen:

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, focused on saving lives and ending breast cancer forever. Komen is at the forefront of the fight through cutting-edge research, community health programs, advocacy, and global healthcare systems integration.