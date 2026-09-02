Broadway comes to Rahway! Shoshana Bean won the 2026 Best Featured Actress in a Musical Tony Award for her performance in “The Lost Boys” musical, currently at New York City’s Palace Theatre. Prior to that she starred in Alicia Keys’ hit Broadway musical, Hell’s Kitchen. Her portrayal of ‘Jersey’ earned her a Grammy Award, her second Tony Award nomination, a Drama League Award nomination, and a Drama Desk nomination. Her performance in the Public Theater’s Hell’s Kitchen Off-Broadway production earned her a Lucille Lortel Award nomination.

In 2022, she received Tony and Grammy nominations as well as an Outer Critics Circle Award Nomination and a Drama League Award Nomination for her role as Susan Young opposite Billy Crystal in Broadway’s Mr. Saturday Night. She previously starred on Broadway as the first replacement for Elphaba in Wicked and as Jenna in Waitress.

Her six independent studio albums and EP’s have landed her on top of the iTunes and Billboard charts, including the peak position of #1 on the Billboard Jazz Chart.

Bean is touring in support of her latest album, “Only Smoke, ” a deeply personal collection about a devastating break up that led her to healing. Posting on her Instagram on release day, Bean said, “I love this album more than anything I’ve ever made and I’m so excited for it to be in your hands.”

Don’t miss your chance to share in this special one night only performance. Get your tickets today!