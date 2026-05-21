Shore House's Beacon of Hope cocktail reception

Join Shore House for our annual Beacon of Hope Cocktail Reception on Thursday, June 4 at the beautiful Navesink Country Club. This inspiring evening will bring together community members, supporters, and advocates to celebrate hope, recovery, and the life-changing impact of the Clubhouse model for adults living with mental illness.

Shore House is New Jersey’s first accredited Clubhouse, providing a welcoming community where adults living with mental illness can find purpose, connection, and opportunities for meaningful employment, education, housing, and wellness support. Since opening its doors, Shore House has empowered hundreds of members on their recovery journeys through a proven, community-based model that emphasizes dignity, belonging, and shared success.

The evening will honor Dermer Dreams, Assemblywomen Luanne Peterpaul and Margie Donlon and our dedicated volunteer Jack Caputo for their outstanding commitment to mental health awareness and community support. Guests will also hear from keynote speaker, Daniel Regan of HealingUS, whose powerful story and advocacy work inspire conversations around mental health, resilience, and recovery.

Proceeds from the evening will directly support Shore House programs and services, helping members build confidence, independence, and lasting community connections.