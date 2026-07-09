Shore House presents Rock the House

Get ready to Rock the House and make a difference! Shore House is bringing the community together on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at Whitechapel Projects in Long Branch for an unforgettable evening of live music, community, and support for mental health.

The evening will feature Joe Bezzone & The Turnstyles as the headlining act, with special guest Jon Bagnato providing opening entertainment. Guests will enjoy a concert-style atmosphere, light food and drinks, a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, and plenty of opportunities to connect with friends and supporters of Shore House.

Rock the House is more than a night of great music—it is an opportunity to celebrate the people and mission at the heart of Shore House. Shore House is a Clubhouse community supporting adults living with mental illness through meaningful work, relationships, community connection, and opportunities to build greater independence. With more than 400 lifetime members, Shore House provides a welcoming place where members are needed, wanted, and expected.

As Shore House continues to grow and reach more people in our community, support from events like Rock the House is essential. Proceeds will help sustain the programs, transportation, meals, activities, and opportunities that allow members to pursue their goals and participate fully in their community.

Join us for an evening of music, fun, and purpose—and Rock the House for Shore House!