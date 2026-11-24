Santa Brunch at The Bistro at iPlay America
Santa Brunch at The Bistro at iPlay America
Santa visits for a holiday characters brunch with photo ops, coloring books and a special kids menu. Full details at Shop Monmouth County: https://shopyourcounty.com/nj/monmouth/holiday-brunches-iplay-america-freehold-2026/
The Bistro at iPlay America
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Shop Monmouth County
973-602-9748
info@shopyourcounty.com
The Bistro at iPlay America
110 Schanck Rd.Freehold, New Jersey