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Rip, Dip & Dry: DIY Paper Mache Bowl Making for Teens

Rip, Dip & Dry: DIY Paper Mache Bowl Making for Teens

In this sustainable art workshop, Vee will teach participants how to transforming everyday newspapers and magazines into colorful, sturdy decorative bowls. Using a simple mixture of glue and water, students will master basic layering techniques to craft unique, functional pieces of art! This hands-on project is a fantastic way for young artists to explore texture and form while giving new life to recycled materials. Register in Advance or Drop In!

Kula Urban Farm
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Teen Arts NJ
732-566-2787
creativechangemakers@teenartsnj.org
https://teenartsnj.org/
Kula Urban Farm
115 Atkins Avenue
Asbury Park, New Jersey 07712
732-455-0511
info@teenartsnj.org
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paper-making-pulp-printing-with-frontline-arts-tickets-1989025924082?aff=oddtdtcreator#location