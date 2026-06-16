Rip, Dip & Dry: DIY Paper Mache Bowl Making for Teens
Rip, Dip & Dry: DIY Paper Mache Bowl Making for Teens
In this sustainable art workshop, Vee will teach participants how to transforming everyday newspapers and magazines into colorful, sturdy decorative bowls. Using a simple mixture of glue and water, students will master basic layering techniques to craft unique, functional pieces of art! This hands-on project is a fantastic way for young artists to explore texture and form while giving new life to recycled materials. Register in Advance or Drop In!
Kula Urban Farm
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Teen Arts NJ
732-566-2787
creativechangemakers@teenartsnj.org
Kula Urban Farm
115 Atkins AvenueAsbury Park, New Jersey 07712
732-455-0511
info@teenartsnj.org