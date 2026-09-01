Red Bank Family YMCA Welcoming Week
Red Bank Family YMCA Welcoming Week
Join us from September 10-19 for Welcoming Week, a celebration of unity and community. Try the Y for free and enjoy other activities designed to promote wellness and cultural unity, including arts & crafts, fitness & fun, voter registration and more! Plus, attendees who sign up for a Y membership during the event will benefit from a waived enrollment fee. We look forward to welcoming all of our neighbors to the Y!
Red Bank Family YMCA
05:00 AM - 09:00 PM, every day through Sep 19, 2026.
Event Supported By
YMCA of the Jersey Shore
giving@ymcanj.org
Red Bank Family YMCA
166 Maple AvenueRed Bank, New Jersey 07701
info@ymcanj.org