Rae of Light Foundation Summer Jam 2026

🎶☀️ SUMMER JAM 2026 ☀️🎶

Join us for an unforgettable afternoon of live music, community, and celebration at the Bar Anticipation Summer Stage on Sunday, August 2nd as we honor the life and legacy of beloved local musician Jillian Ludwig. ❤️

This special all-ages benefit concert will feature incredible performances from:

⭐ Miles Connor & band — traveling all the way from Nashville!

🎸 The Clay Dots (formerly The Vibrotones)

🎵 The Well Wish

🎤 ShoreSteady

Come enjoy:

🎶 Live music

🍔 Food trucks

🍹 Drinks

☀️ Summer vibes

❤️ A meaningful cause

🕒 Doors open at 3PM

All net proceeds benefit the Rae of Light Foundation, supporting scholarships and financial assistance for under-resourced music students and struggling artists in Jillian’s memory — continuing her beautiful legacy of “playing it forward.”

🎟️ Get your tickets now: https://bit.ly/4nGFbJk

For more information:

🌐 www.raeoflight.org

📧 raeoflightfdn@gmail.com