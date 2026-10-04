Quality Living album release show w/ Halogens, Teenage Halloween, Sonoa
Quality Living album release show w/ Halogens, Teenage Halloween, Sonoa
North Jersey indie rock band Quality Living comes to Wonder Bar to celebrate their new album, Glacier. Asbury faves Teenage Halloween and Halogens, along with New Brunswick's Sonoa, round out a great night of alternative/indie/punk rock.
Wonder Bar
$15-$20
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
Quality Living
tryqualityliving@gmail.com
Wonder Bar
1213 Ocean AvenueAsbury Park, New Jersey 07712
(732) 502-8886
wonderbargm@gmail.com