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Stream: 90.5 The Night

Quality Living album release show w/ Halogens, Teenage Halloween, Sonoa

Quality Living album release show w/ Halogens, Teenage Halloween, Sonoa

North Jersey indie rock band Quality Living comes to Wonder Bar to celebrate their new album, Glacier. Asbury faves Teenage Halloween and Halogens, along with New Brunswick's Sonoa, round out a great night of alternative/indie/punk rock.

Wonder Bar
$15-$20
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Quality Living
tryqualityliving@gmail.com
http://qualityliving.bandcamp.com
Wonder Bar
1213 Ocean Avenue
Asbury Park, New Jersey 07712
(732) 502-8886
wonderbargm@gmail.com
https://wonderbarasburypark.com/