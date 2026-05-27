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Printmaking with Porkchop for Teens

Printmaking with Porkchop for Teens

Design your own one-of-a-kind block t-shirt in this hands-on creative workshop. Choose from a collection of hand-carved linoleum blocks created by talented multidisciplinary artist, Porkchop. Ink, press and customize your shirt to make wearable art that's completely your own!

Art Spot Asbury Park
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Teen Arts NJ
732-566-2787
creativechangemakers@teenartsnj.org
https://teenartsnj.org/

Artist Group Info

Porkchop
artofporkchop.com
Art Spot Asbury Park
1100 Ocean Ave Suite H
Asbury Park, New Jersey 07712
jasonstumpf.com