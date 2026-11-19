Pink Martini All-Stars
Pink Martini All-Stars
Thomas Lauderdale's Pink Martini joins Ari Shapiro, Edna Vazquez and Jimmie Herrod for a festive mix of classic pop and big band sound. It is a midweek holiday concert in downtown Red Bank. Full details at Shop Monmouth County: https://shopyourcounty.com/nj/monmouth/holiday-shows-count-basie-center-2026/
Count Basie Center for the Arts
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 16 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Count Basie Center for the Arts
Count Basie Center for the Arts
99 Monmouth StreetRed Bank, New Jersey 07701
732-842-9000