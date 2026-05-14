Paper Making & Pulp Printing with FrontLine Arts! (by Teen Arts New Jersey)

Enjoy FrontLine Arts' Mobile Paper Making Experience!

Frontline Paper for Youth

...is a mobile print & papermaking initiative in which instructors teach the art of making handmade paper as a connective practice and the storytelling experience. Through the transformative process of creating handmade paper from water, cloth, fiber, and recycled materials, FrontLine Arts works to support connecting communities through pulp & print, process, and presentation.

Get a free gift card to a local restaurant for attending the workshop!

This programming was made possible by grant funding through The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) under Phase II of the Activation, Revitalization, and Transformation (A.R.T.) program in partnership with The New Jersey State Council on the Arts.