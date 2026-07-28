In honor of Overdose Awareness Day, Long Branch City Hall will be hosting a Celebration of Life of loved ones lost to the disease of Addiction. We will honor them by lighting City Hall purple. We also will have a candlelight vigil and slideshow. Guest speakers will share their stories, and all guests of the event will have the opportunity to speak as well.

If you are interested in sharing a photo of your loved one for the slideshow, please scan the QR code on the flyer. Include their name, date of birth and date of passing by the Deadline 8/21.