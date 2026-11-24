Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Nov 27 to Dec 20, 2026, plus Mon to Wed Dec 21 to 23, 4:00-8:00 p.m. The nonprofit farm becomes a Christmas village with Santa, the Grinch, petting zoos, wagon rides, model trains and thousands of lights. Santa is there from 5 to 7 p.m. every night. Full details at Shop Monmouth County: https://shopyourcounty.com/nj/monmouth/old-fashioned-christmas-allaire-community-farm-2026/