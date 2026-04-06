North to Shore Festival Bazaar 2026

Get ready to explore cool local vibes, tasty bites, and awesome crafts all in one spot at this summer bash!

Asbury Park Bazaar will transform the iconic Grand Arcade into a high-energy, free, all-ages marketplace experience during the North to Shore Festival in Asbury Park on Sat & Sun, June 20 & 21, 2026.

The event will feature a curated selection of makers, artists, and small businesses. Guests can shop handmade goods, discover unique art, and enjoy a festive atmosphere with DJs and live music just steps from the beach.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

🎶 Live Music, DJs & Festival Vibes

Enjoy music programming throughout the weekend, featuring 198X Band on Saturday and DJ Uro on Sunday.

⚽ World Cup Watch Experience

In celebration of the global tournament, attendees can catch World Cup matches streamed live onsite at Mutiny Beach, where visitors can shop, eat and cheer together. It’s Father’s Day weekend so, the North to Shore Festival Bazaar makes this a perfect destination for dads everywhere!

🛍️ Makers & Vendors

Guests can explore a curated marketplace of local and regional makers, showcasing handmade jewelry, art, ceramics, and home goods; apparel, bathing suits, and accessories from independent brands; apecialty items like vinyl records, photography, and artisan goods.

🍔 Food, Drinks & Boardwalk Favorites

Visitors can enjoy delicious food and beverage offerings from Mutiny Beach, Shucked Local 130 Seafood, Betty’s Ice Box, and Offshore Coffee Co.

Admission: Free and open to the public!