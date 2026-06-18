MOODBOARD ME: Mixed Media Collage Workshop for TEENS

This reflective, healing-centered art workshop that invites young people to explore their inner identity and self-worth through mindfulness and visual art! The workshop begins with a guided meditation and grounding exercise to help participants center themselves and shift inward. They will then be guided through reflective prompts that encourage them to mood board who they are beyond external expectations, labels, or social pressures. Using mixed media materials, participants will collage a symbolic “medal” that represents their inner strengths, values, and personal identity. The experience concludes with an opportunity for reflection and optional sharing, allowing young people to connect with themselves and others in a meaningful and affirming way.