Sing Hallelujah! continues Monmouth Civic Chorus’s beloved annual tradition, presenting singalong carols alongside classics from Handel’s Messiah. Three takes on ‘Hallelujah’ – from Handel, Beethoven, and Margaret Bonds – anchor this program which traces the contours of the Christmas story and its joyful message of peace. The chorus is joined by top-tier soloists and an elite professional orchestra to ring in the holiday season with cheerful singing!