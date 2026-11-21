Monmouth Civic Chorus - Sing Hallelujah!
Monmouth Civic Chorus - Sing Hallelujah!
Sing Hallelujah! continues Monmouth Civic Chorus’s beloved annual tradition, presenting singalong carols alongside classics from Handel’s Messiah. Three takes on ‘Hallelujah’ – from Handel, Beethoven, and Margaret Bonds – anchor this program which traces the contours of the Christmas story and its joyful message of peace. The chorus is joined by top-tier soloists and an elite professional orchestra to ring in the holiday season with cheerful singing!
Count Basie Center for the Arts
$15-62
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 20 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Monmouth Civic Chorus
732-933-9333
Count Basie Center for the Arts
99 Monmouth StreetRed Bank, New Jersey 07701
732-842-9000