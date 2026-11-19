Monmouth Civic Chorus: Sing Hallelujah!
Monmouth Civic Chorus: Sing Hallelujah!
The Monmouth Civic Chorus performs its annual holiday concert with soloists and a professional orchestra. The program features sing along carols and selections from Handel's Messiah. Full details at Shop Monmouth County: https://shopyourcounty.com/nj/monmouth/holiday-shows-count-basie-center-2026/
Count Basie Center for the Arts
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 20 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Shop Monmouth County
973-602-9748
info@shopyourcounty.com
Count Basie Center for the Arts
99 Monmouth StreetRed Bank, New Jersey 07701
732-842-9000