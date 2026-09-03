Moceans Harvest of Hope

Join us for an unforgettable evening of celebration, connection, and community spirit at Moceans’ Annual Harvest of Hope, Greatness is Local a vibrant event dedicated to uplifting local talent and flavors.

Experience the Best of the Jersey Shore’s Culinary Scene

Savor an exquisite array of handcrafted small plates, signature bites, and artfully paired beverages from some of the region’s most celebrated Chefs, Vintners, and Craft Distillers. From bold coastal flavors to seasonal specialties, your palate will embark on a delicious journey through local excellence.

Sip, Savor, Support

Enjoy a curated tasting experience featuring local wines, spirits, and brews while mingling with artisans, creators, and fellow supporters of our community.

Celebrate and Give Back

This special night is more than a feast it’s a chance to give back and grow together. Every toast and taste supports Moceans’ mission and the passionate vendors that help our region thrive.

Learn more about Moceans Center for Independent Living

Date: November 4th

Time: 6-8pm

Location: Bell Works Fort Monmouth, Tinton Falls, NJ

$150 per person