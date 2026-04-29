Miles & Mafale at Earth Room Concerts, UUCMC, Lincroft

Catherine Miles and Jay Mafale — husband and wife, co-conspirators, storytellers. They are two scoops of modern folk with a sprinkling of pop-catchiness, topped off with the wit and flair that comes from their theater backgrounds. Catherine’s voice is an expressive powerhouse. Jay’s guitar is distinctive and unconventional. They are known for the poetry, clever humor, and unique perspectives of their songs. Miles & Mafale aim to shift points of view through themes of perseverance, hope, and strength of spirit.

This is the final show of the Earth Room Concerts series of contemporary folk music, at UUCMC, Lincroft.