Miles & Mafale at Earth Room Concerts, UUCMC, Lincroft
Miles & Mafale at Earth Room Concerts, UUCMC, Lincroft
Catherine Miles and Jay Mafale — husband and wife, co-conspirators, storytellers. They are two scoops of modern folk with a sprinkling of pop-catchiness, topped off with the wit and flair that comes from their theater backgrounds. Catherine’s voice is an expressive powerhouse. Jay’s guitar is distinctive and unconventional. They are known for the poetry, clever humor, and unique perspectives of their songs. Miles & Mafale aim to shift points of view through themes of perseverance, hope, and strength of spirit.
This is the final show of the Earth Room Concerts series of contemporary folk music, at UUCMC, Lincroft.
Earth Room Concerts
$25 in advance, $30 at the door
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
UUCMC
732-542-4127
concerts@earthroomconcerts.org
Artist Group Info
Miles & Mafale
rkelley78@comcast.net
Earth Room Concerts
1475 W. Front St.Lincroft, New Jersey 07738
7325424127
concerts@earthroomconcerts.org