MAC Music Café

Join us for our monthly music showcase featuring a lineup of singer-songwriters: Barbara Paskin, Dan Ravaglia, Ralph Rassa and The Amboys (Joel D. Brodsky + Michael Balog).

BARBARA PASKIN is a performing acoustic song stylist who was born and raised at the Jersey Shore. She is known at local venues for her accomplished guitar skills and lovely voice. Her music is a blend of folk, country and blues. Barbara is a member of the Board of Directors of Musicians on a Mission, an organization that creates connections and inspires giving through music.

THE AMBOYS:

JOEL D. BRODSKY is a guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter whose musical roots stretch from the New Jersey and New York club scenes to Boston’s influential independent rock scene. He has performed at legendary venues including CBGB, Max’s Kansas City, Kenny’s Castaways, The Rat, and Paradise Club, and was part of Boston’s emerging independent rock-and-roll scene. His work appears on Live at the Rat, the historic recording documenting Boston’s early punk and rock scene. Joel also writes original music for music libraries and works in home and studio recording. His affiliations and experience include the Nashville Songwriters Association International, TAXI A&R, BMI, and Berklee School of Music.

MICHAEL BALOG has been singing and performing for more than 50 years, appearing as a solo artist and with professional duos and bands. He was guitarist for The Possessions, a ’50s and ’60s band whose song No More Love reached No. 1 on New York’s 1010 WINS in 1962. He later recorded as a bass player at the WABC Radio Studio in New York in 1968. Michael also produces recordings from his home studio and is a member of Musicians on a Mission, a nonprofit organization that raises funds for charitable causes through live music. Although he stepped away from the stage for more than two decades, Bill never stopped writing music. Over the past year, he has returned to performing, embracing the local open mic scene and sharing his music through the Billy T. Midnight YouTube channel.

