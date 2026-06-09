KYDS: Soul Care in the Park

In celebration of Juneteenth, KYDS invites the community to Springwood Park for Soul Care in the Park, a free, family-friendly wellness experience rooted in breath, movement, meditation, dance, and deep communal healing. Held as part of North to Shore and the Inspire Life Juneteenth Festival, the event offers guided breathwork, gentle yoga-based movement, mindful stillness, and embodied dance.

Reserve a free spot via Eventbrite.