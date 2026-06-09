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KYDS: Soul Care in the Park

KYDS: Soul Care in the Park

In celebration of Juneteenth, KYDS invites the community to Springwood Park for Soul Care in the Park, a free, family-friendly wellness experience rooted in breath, movement, meditation, dance, and deep communal healing. Held as part of North to Shore and the Inspire Life Juneteenth Festival, the event offers guided breathwork, gentle yoga-based movement, mindful stillness, and embodied dance.

Reserve a free spot via Eventbrite.

Springwood Park
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

KYDS (Konscious Youth Development Service)
info@konscious.org
www.konscious.org
Springwood Park
126 Atkins Ave
Asbury Park, New Jersey 07712