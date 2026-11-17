“Kung Fu Panda” bursts with energy, comedy, and high-flying martial arts as Po, a noodle-slurping, kung-fu-obsessed panda (voiced by Jack Black), suddenly finds himself chosen as the legendary Dragon Warrior.

When a fearsome villain sets out to conquer the Valley of Peace, Po’s unlikely journey turns into a battle to prove that heroes come in all shapes, sizes, and skill levels.

With the tough training of Master Shifu (voice by Dustin Hoffman) and the not-always-patient guidance of the Furious Five, he gives it everything he’s got and learns that “your real strength comes from being the best ‘you’ you can be.”

UCPAC’s Popcorn & Pajamas Film Series is a digital presentation. Before the movie, have a seat at our craft table and make something fun to take home! Free popcorn and crafts available while supplies last.