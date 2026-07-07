Critically acclaimed actor Ronnie Marmo, with the blessings of the late Kitty Bruce (daughter of Lenny Bruce), along with the Lenny Bruce Foundation, proudly present “I’m Not a Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce,” directed by Joe Mantegna.

This captivating one-man theatrical performance chronicles the life and influential legacy of the Jewish comedy legend whose fight for freedom of speech is as relevant today as it was in the 1960s – perhaps even more so. Now more than ever, Bruce’s legacy serves as an essential reminder of the importance of protecting voices that provoke, challenge, and defy authority — even when their messages make us uncomfortable.

Lauded by fans and former friends of Bruce, Marmo’s crowd-shocking portrayal brings the notorious funnyman to life with all the electrifying, insightful and comedic brilliance as the one and only Lenny Bruce himself.

This production is intended for mature audiences.