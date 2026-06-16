Ice Cream Writing for Teens w/ Project Write Now

Enjoy a sensory experience complete with visual art, creative writing, and ice cream from Cookman Creamery. Teens will have the opportunity to tap into and explore their senses as it relates to ice cream—a summertime staple—and then write about the experience.

Project Write Now instructors will provide prompts and create a supportive space for sharing. All participants will receive a journal, pen, stickers, and ice cream. (Dairy-free options will be available.) No writing experience necessary. Come create with us!

Register in Advance or Drop In!