Holiday Made in Monmouth

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is excited to announce that the 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 will take place on 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟐, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔, at Brookdale Community College in the Robert J. Collins Arena, Recreation Events Center, and Warner Student Life Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ✨

Over 300 businesses featuring products made in Monmouth County will be on display and for sale. Made In Monmouth is a program for vendors and visitors that encourages people to shop locally and create new, important items the public will want to buy! All events are 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐄 to both businesses and the public.

🎅Don’t forget to visit with Santa in the Student Life Center. You’ll have the opportunity to snap a photo with him using your own phone, with his cheerful elves there to help make the moment picture-perfect.