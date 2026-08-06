Harvest Home Festival
Harvest Home Festival
Step back in time at an old=fashion country fair reminiscent of the 1890s. Visitors will enjoy the feeling of when neighbors gathered to help with the harvest. Enjoy wagon rides, live entertainment, games, pie eating contests, corn husking contest, digging for potatoes and farm-life demonstrations. On-going craft demonstrations may inspire you to start a new hobby!
Free admission, free parking.
Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel Park
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Monmouth County Park System
732-842-4000 x4312
Info@monmouthcountyparks.com
Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel Park
44 Longstreet RoadHolmdel, New Jersey 07733
732-842-4000 ext. 4312
info@monmouthcountyparks.com