Gratitude: Gateway to Health and Abundance: A SouLaurence Healing Circle with Dr. Laurence Brock

In this SouLaurence Healing Circle, you will learn how gratitude shifts your attention and energy to what is positive, life-giving, and aligned with your spiritual purpose.

Gratitude is a powerful spiritual practice for opening greater healing, joy, abundance, and possibility.

Experience gratitude as a tool for healing and manifesting what we would like to create next.

The evening will include spiritual teaching, SouLaurence healing and clearing, practical gratitude practices, and a guided meditation focused on health, abundance, and manifestation.

You’ll also receive tools for clearing past-life patterns and activating positive karma related to gratitude, health, and abundance.

Together, we will create space to release what may be blocking greater flow and open more fully to the good that is already present—and the good that is ready to come forward.

In person and online

Come prepared to breathe, receive, heal, give thanks, and imagine what becomes possible when gratitude opens the gateway.

In person and online Unity of Montclair 84 Orange Road Montclair NJ 07042

November 11th 2026 6:00PM Eastern Standard Time

Zoom Link https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89492773667?pwd=A4etvSXsMNbUcT4hjs6d2oFgJmoQ3x.1

