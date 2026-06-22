Find Your Line & Live Your Color/Abstract Sculptures/Sketchbook Design for TEENS

Find Your Line & Live your Color-Alli Tonnesen

Participants will dive into ink and watercolor with total creative freedom. Draw what you know, draw what you dream, draw something you can't even explain yet. Learn techniques while leaving plenty of room for happy accidents, weird ideas, and whatever shows up when you stop overthinking it. This workshop is equal parts art lesson and creative playground. Come ready to experiment, make a mess, and leave with something that's completely, unapologetically yours. No experience necessary, just curiosity and a willingness to see where the pen takes you.

Abstract Sculptures-Tracy Coon

Turn foam shapes and cardboard into colorful abstract sculptures! Teens can let their imaginations soar with this hands-on workshop that turns ordinary materials into fascinating works of art.

Cover Story: Design Your Own Sketchbook

Every artist has a story to tell. Create a sketchbook that's uniquely yours through collage, mixed media, color, and creative self-expression. Students will transform a blank sketchbook into a personalized work of art and leave with a creative companion ready to capture sketches.