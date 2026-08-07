Fall Craft Show at the Fort Monmouth Recreation Center
Fall Craft Show at the Fort Monmouth Recreation Center
Just in time for the holidays! Shop for gifts for your special someone from over 40 quality craft vendors. You will find unique jewelry, home decor, wreaths, artwork, ceramics/pottery, holiday decor, candles, pet items and so much more!
Free admission, free parking
Fort Monmouth Recreation Center
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Monmouth County Park System
732-842-4000 x4312
Info@monmouthcountyparks.com
Artist Group Info
Karen.Livingstone@co.monmouth.nj.us
Fort Monmouth Recreation Center
2566 Guam LaneTinton Falls, New Jersey 07724
848-456-4278
info@monmouthcountyparks.com