Eddie B - If These Classroom Walls Could Talk Tour

By popular demand, America’s favorite teacher comedian Eddie B returns to UCPAC’s Main Stage with his “If These Classroom Walls Could Talk” tour!

Eddie B soared to new heights by creating his own opportunity starting with his series of comical videos titled “What Teachers Really Want to Say.” In a matter of hours, those videos sparked the attention of educators all over the country when they realized that they were not alone and finally had someone to joke about the things they were reluctant to say out loud.

​Shortly after, Eddie decided to take his videos to the stage selling out comedy clubs, theaters, and arenas with his “Teachers Only Comedy Tour” in 2017-2018 and the “I’m Already Professionally Developed Tour” in 2019- 2020. When the worldwide pandemic made it impossible for Eddie to see his fans in person, he began performing his “Teachers Only” comedy virtually! Once things got back to normal in 2021, Eddie returned to the stage to give educators more of his unfiltered comedy beginning with his “Teachers Only Summer Break Tour,” and he has been going strong ever since!

Eddie B has established himself as the official voice of teachers across the globe. Educators from America to Africa, Dallas to Dubai, New York to New Delhi (and beyond) are getting a lesson in the funniest ways to express their worst frustrations and they are loving every second of Eddie B’s uncensored, raw, and hysterically realistic portrayal of a teacher’s hectic life, from the point of view of an actual teacher!

His other shows at UCPAC’s Main Stage were sell outs, so don’t wait – get your tickets today and get ready to celebrate the end of the school year with Eddie B’s “If These Classroom Walls Could Talk” tour!