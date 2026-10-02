It's the 14th annual Dunellen HarvestFest in Washington Park (North Washington Avenue, between Dunellen Avenue and First Street, Dunellen NJ) on Sunday, October 11, 2026 from 11am-4pm.

This Dunellen Downtown Management Organization signature event will feature artists and crafters from around the Garden State, local nonprofits, activities for kids, food, music, and more! Make sure to sign up for the pumpkin decorating and apple pie contests. Entertainment and fitness demos throughout the day. Free admission / free street parking / nearby train and bus transportation. Sponsored by Comcast.

http://tinyurl.com/dunellenharvestfest for more info