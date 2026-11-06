Dream of the Archer (HEART Tribute) @ Dunellen Theatre
Dream of the Archer (HEART Tribute) @ Dunellen Theatre
Dream of the Archer is a New York–based Heart tribute band dedicated to faithfully recreating the power, harmonies, and energy of Heart’s greatest eras — delivered with real rock-and-roll fire onstage. Honoring the powerhouse legacy of Heart with precision, passion, and a deep love for the music, the band brings to life the soaring vocals, intricate harmonies, and electric energy that defined the Wilson sisters' iconic sound.
Dunellen Theatre
$40
07:30 PM - 11:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Artist Group Info
Dream of the Archer (HEART Tribute)
bookings@dreamofthearcher.com
Dunellen Theatre
458 North AvenueDunellen, New Jersey 08812
dunellentheatre@gmail.com