Dream of the Archer (HEART Tribute) at Dunellen Theatre - Saturday, November 7, 2026

Dream of the Archer – A Tribute to HEART is coming to Dunellen, New Jersey on Saturday, November 7th for one spectacular night celebrating the music of HEART.

We’ll be joined by Interstate Love Songs, celebrating the music of Stone Temple Pilots and Scott Weiland, before Dream of the Archer takes the stage for a full set of HEART favorites.

From the powerhouse rock of Barracuda and Crazy on You to Magic Man, Straight On, Alone, What About Love and more, it’s going to be a great night of live rock at the Dunellen Theater.