Dizzy Gillespie All Stars with John Lee and Special Guest Paquito D'Rivera - WBGO Presents All That Jazz

WBGO presents All That Jazz concert series, a unique series showcasing some of the genre’s most talented and respected performers, featuring the Dizzy Gillespie All Stars with John Lee and special guest Paquito D’Rivera! This series is a partnership between WBGO, UCPAC, and Smooth Jazz NJ.

The Dizzy Gillespie All Stars perform the music of the 40s and 50s as an ensemble of 6-8, including tunes such as “A Night In Tunisia,” “Anthropology,” “BeBop,” “Birks Works,” “Blue ‘N’ Boogie,” “Con Alma,” “Dizzy Atmosphere,” “Groovin’ High,” “Hot House,” “Oop-Pop-Sh’-Bam,” “Ow,” “Salt Peanuts,” and many more.

The line-up, which varies, includes some of the stellar musicians who used to work with Gillespie, plus some of the best and brightest young up-and-comers of the next generation of jazz.