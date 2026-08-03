DAYSHIFT "World's Biggest 30+ Day Party!"

Experience the World's Biggest 30+ Day Party as DAYSHIFT takes over House of Independents in Asbury Park, NJ, on Aug 22nd! This ultimate daytime celebration is designed for those aged 30 and above who crave vibrant social experiences without the late-night commitments.

Date & Time: Saturday, Aug 22nd, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Venue: House of Independents, 572 Cookman Ave, Asbury Park, NJ

Features: Live DJs, energetic dancers, dazzling disco balls, confetti showers, and much more.

Join fellow party enthusiasts for an unforgettable evening filled with music, dancing, and excitement—all wrapped up by 9:00 PM, so you can be home in bed by 11:00 PM.

Tickets are available now. Don't miss out on this extraordinary event tailored for the 30+ community!