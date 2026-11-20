Day of Thanks at Allaire Village
Day of Thanks at Allaire Village
Watch the villagers prepare a Thanksgiving feast with demonstrations and hearth cooking. Admission is $5 per person ages 4 and up. Full details at Shop Monmouth County: https://shopyourcounty.com/nj/monmouth/thanksgiving-week-monmouth-county-2026/
The Historic Village at Allaire
$5 per person ages 4 and up
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Shop Monmouth County
973-602-9748
info@shopyourcounty.com
The Historic Village at Allaire
4263 Atlantic AvenueWall, New Jersey 07719