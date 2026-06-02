Date Night Comedy Show: Battle of the Couples
Date Night Comedy Show: Battle of the Couples
Looking for a fun night out that’s anything but ordinary? Come on out for an interactive Date Night Comedy Show where couples compete, laugh and play their way to prove they are the best couple around! Grab your partner or some friends, enjoy some snacks and drinks, and get ready for the ultimate date night experience.
Doors open at 6:15pm.
Basie Center Cinema House
$10
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
Joe Monico
Basie Center Cinema House
36 White StreetRed Bank, New Jersey 07701