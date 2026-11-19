Darlene Love
Darlene Love
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Darlene Love, known for Christmas (Baby Please Come Home), returns to the Basie two nights before Christmas. It is a high energy close to the holiday season. Full details at Shop Monmouth County: https://shopyourcounty.com/nj/monmouth/holiday-shows-count-basie-center-2026/
Count Basie Center for the Arts
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 23 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Count Basie Center for the Arts
Count Basie Center for the Arts
99 Monmouth StreetRed Bank, New Jersey 07701
732-842-9000