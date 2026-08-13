© 2026 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Cycling for The Center: Ride to Support Housing, Health and Hope

Cycling for The Center: Ride to Support Housing, Health and Hope

A safe home changes everything. At The Center, we embrace a Housing First model, recognizing that stable housing is the foundation for improved health, recovery, and long-term success. Before someone can focus on healthcare, mental wellness, employment, or rebuilding their life, they need a safe place to call home. Every mile ridden and every dollar raised helps provide supportive housing and essential services that empower our neighbors to move from crisis to stability.

The Center for Asbury Park
$25/$40
08:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Center in Asbury Park
732-774-3416
mail@thecenterinap.com
https://www.thecenterinap.org/
The Center for Asbury Park
806 Third Avenue
Asbury Park, New Jersey 07712
732-807-3518
jvantuyl@thecenterinap.org
www.thecenterinap.org