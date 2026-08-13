Cycling for The Center: Ride to Support Housing, Health and Hope
Cycling for The Center: Ride to Support Housing, Health and Hope
A safe home changes everything. At The Center, we embrace a Housing First model, recognizing that stable housing is the foundation for improved health, recovery, and long-term success. Before someone can focus on healthcare, mental wellness, employment, or rebuilding their life, they need a safe place to call home. Every mile ridden and every dollar raised helps provide supportive housing and essential services that empower our neighbors to move from crisis to stability.
The Center for Asbury Park
$25/$40
08:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Center in Asbury Park
732-774-3416
mail@thecenterinap.com
The Center for Asbury Park
806 Third AvenueAsbury Park, New Jersey 07712
732-807-3518
jvantuyl@thecenterinap.org