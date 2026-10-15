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Creative Arts Center Exhibit & Sale

Creative Arts Center Exhibit & Sale

Kick off your holiday shopping with original pieces created by our talented students and instructors, including paintings, photography, jewelry, pottery, and more. The Creative Arts Center proudly showcases the work of our talented students and instructors who participate in a variety of fine arts and craft classes throughout the year.

Free admission, free parking

Thompson Park Creative Arts Center
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Dec 11, 2026.

Event Supported By

Monmouth County Park System
732-842-4000 x4312
Info@monmouthcountyparks.com
www.MonmouthCountyParks.com

Artist Group Info

info@co.monmouth.nj.us
Thompson Park Creative Arts Center
805 Newman Springs Road
Lincroft, New Jersey 07738
Christina.Carlson@monmouthcountyparks.com
www.MonmouthCountyParks.com