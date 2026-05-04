Craft night with Horror author Codie Crowley for Body Count launch

Join Wolfe & Kron Books and Jersey Girl turned Salem, Massachusetts horror author, Codie Crowley, for the book release of Body Count the Sapphic slasher that will have you avoiding the deep end all summer long.

Gathering around the table to bedazzle and bedeck sassy crowns while talking all things Horror, comparing the merits of Cape Anne beaches vs the Jersey Shore, and discussing why not to trust anyone who spends their time lurking at the bottom of a pool.

Three time slots are available, and ticket includes a copy of Body Count to be signed and dedicated by Crowley, all the crown making materials you might need, plus the first 50 to place their order will receive a commemorative Coral Cove Motel keychain.

So gather your wits, tease out your hair, dress to impress, and get ready to be rhinestoned.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING ABOUT CODIE CROWLEY'S BODY COUNT

“Thank you for the nightmares! A blood-splattered rollercoaster through hell and back, Body Count is a candy-coated, feminine-rage imbued horror masterclass that leaves readers screaming for more.” —Veronica Bane, USA Today bestselling author of Difficult Girls

“Codie Crowley kills it again! Body Count is a whipsmart feminist slasher in technicolor pink. An imaginative Jersey Shore joyride with wish-granting demons, boardwalk scares, and final girl romance.” —Skyla Arndt, author of House of Hearts

“Body Count is a punchy, visceral seaside horror brimming with wry humor and rebellious prose. Crowley fearlessly explores what it means to survive forces—both human and otherworldly—that seek to consume you.” —Ryan Douglass, New York Times best-selling author of The Taking of Jake Livingston

HOW THE PLOT THICKENS

Three wishes. One prom queen celebrating at the Jersey Shore. And one monster who will keep killing until her wishes are paid for.

From the virally popular author of Here Lies a Vengeful Bitch, a queer feminist YA horror/slasher novel perfect for fans of You're Not Supposed to Die Tonight.

Seven years ago, Sundae Valentine made a deal with a monster she met at the bottom of a motel pool. She didn’t know the wishes he offered had a price—or that the third wish, the one she still hasn’t made, will cost her life.

Back then, she barely escaped Wildwood alive. Now, the cheerleaders and football players are headed to the Jersey Shore for prom weekend—leaving Sundae no choice but to return to the scene of her sun-bleached nightmares.

Sundae tries to forget, throwing herself into the rides on the pier, the tequila-fueled dance parties, and the guitar-strumming girl she can’t quite look away from. She hopes the beast has forgotten, too.

But there are eyes like silver coins watching from the shadows, and teeth like a rusty saw glinting in the light of the boardwalk. Sundae still owes a debt, and whatever it takes, whoever he has to kill, this time the monster's determined to collect.