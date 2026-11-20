Christmas with the King at Algonquin Arts Theatre
Christmas with the King at Algonquin Arts Theatre
Travis LeDoyt brings a live band to Manasquan for an afternoon of Elvis Presley's Christmas classics and biggest hits. Tickets are sold through the Algonquin Arts website and box office at 732-528-9211. Full details at Shop Monmouth County: https://shopyourcounty.com/nj/monmouth/algonquin-arts-holiday-shows-manasquan-2026/
Algonquin Arts Theatre
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Shop Monmouth County
973-602-9748
info@shopyourcounty.com
Algonquin Arts Theatre
60 Abe Voorhees DriveManasquan, New Jersey 08736
732-528-9211