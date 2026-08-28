Christmas with the King
Christmas with the King
Celebrate the holidays with Elvis classics and seasonal favorites performed by Travis LeDoyt and a live band. Known for capturing the voice, look, and charisma of the young Elvis Presley, LeDoyt brings the King's early rock-and-roll era to life.
Algonquin Arts Theatre
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Algonquin Arts Theatre
Algonquin Arts Theatre
60 Abe Voorhees DriveManasquan, New Jersey 08736
732-528-9211
boxoffice@algonquinarts.org