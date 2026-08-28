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Christmas with the King

Christmas with the King

Celebrate the holidays with Elvis classics and seasonal favorites performed by Travis LeDoyt and a live band. Known for capturing the voice, look, and charisma of the young Elvis Presley, LeDoyt brings the King's early rock-and-roll era to life.

Algonquin Arts Theatre
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Algonquin Arts Theatre
https://www.algonquinarts.org/
Algonquin Arts Theatre
60 Abe Voorhees Drive
Manasquan, New Jersey 08736
732-528-9211
boxoffice@algonquinarts.org
https://www.algonquinarts.org/