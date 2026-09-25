Carrie & Pet Sematary 35mm

Join us in October for a terrifyingly great Stephen King 35mm double feature: “Carrie” and “Pet Sematary.” Come early to shop our movie market with Peach Tree Design Shop, Turk Monster Masks, The Wicked Cottage, Bent Queer Shop and Witch B*tch Sh*t, grab cocktails and snacks, and enjoy a spooky organ concert played on our “Biggest Little Wurlitzer.”